1 Guyanaese dollar to Romanian leus

Convert GYD to RON at the real exchange rate

1 gyd
0.02 ron

1.00000 GYD = 0.02177 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 GYD0.02177 RON
5 GYD0.10886 RON
10 GYD0.21772 RON
20 GYD0.43543 RON
50 GYD1.08858 RON
100 GYD2.17716 RON
250 GYD5.44290 RON
500 GYD10.88580 RON
1000 GYD21.77160 RON
2000 GYD43.54320 RON
5000 GYD108.85800 RON
10000 GYD217.71600 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Guyanaese Dollar
1 RON45.93150 GYD
5 RON229.65750 GYD
10 RON459.31500 GYD
20 RON918.63000 GYD
50 RON2296.57500 GYD
100 RON4593.15000 GYD
250 RON11482.87500 GYD
500 RON22965.75000 GYD
1000 RON45931.50000 GYD
2000 RON91863.00000 GYD
5000 RON229657.50000 GYD
10000 RON459315.00000 GYD