100 Guyanaese dollars to Norwegian kroner

Convert GYD to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 gyd
5.10 nok

1.00000 GYD = 0.05098 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 GYD0.05098 NOK
5 GYD0.25490 NOK
10 GYD0.50980 NOK
20 GYD1.01960 NOK
50 GYD2.54901 NOK
100 GYD5.09801 NOK
250 GYD12.74503 NOK
500 GYD25.49005 NOK
1000 GYD50.98010 NOK
2000 GYD101.96020 NOK
5000 GYD254.90050 NOK
10000 GYD509.80100 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NOK19.61550 GYD
5 NOK98.07750 GYD
10 NOK196.15500 GYD
20 NOK392.31000 GYD
50 NOK980.77500 GYD
100 NOK1961.55000 GYD
250 NOK4903.87500 GYD
500 NOK9807.75000 GYD
1000 NOK19615.50000 GYD
2000 NOK39231.00000 GYD
5000 NOK98077.50000 GYD
10000 NOK196155.00000 GYD