Guyanaese dollar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guyanaese dollar to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.051 today, reflecting a 0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guyanaese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.970% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guyanaese dollar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.051 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.050 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.522% decrease in value.