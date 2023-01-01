100 Guatemalan quetzals to Norwegian kroner

Convert GTQ to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 gtq
136.24 nok

1.00000 GTQ = 1.36242 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856251.088290.6091.468471.630260.945918.7117
1 GBP1.1678811.2709105.8211.715021.903971.104721.8533
1 USD0.918950.786844183.2651.349451.498130.869217.1951
1 INR0.01103640.009449880.012009810.01620670.01799230.0104390.206511

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Norwegian Krone
1 GTQ1.36242 NOK
5 GTQ6.81210 NOK
10 GTQ13.62420 NOK
20 GTQ27.24840 NOK
50 GTQ68.12100 NOK
100 GTQ136.24200 NOK
250 GTQ340.60500 NOK
500 GTQ681.21000 NOK
1000 GTQ1362.42000 NOK
2000 GTQ2724.84000 NOK
5000 GTQ6812.10000 NOK
10000 GTQ13624.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 NOK0.73399 GTQ
5 NOK3.66993 GTQ
10 NOK7.33987 GTQ
20 NOK14.67974 GTQ
50 NOK36.69935 GTQ
100 NOK73.39870 GTQ
250 NOK183.49675 GTQ
500 NOK366.99350 GTQ
1000 NOK733.98700 GTQ
2000 NOK1467.97400 GTQ
5000 NOK3669.93500 GTQ
10000 NOK7339.87000 GTQ