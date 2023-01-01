20 Guatemalan quetzals to Costa Rican colóns

Convert GTQ to CRC at the real exchange rate

20 gtq
1,351.24 crc

1.00000 GTQ = 67.56200 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Costa Rican Colón
1 GTQ67.56200 CRC
5 GTQ337.81000 CRC
10 GTQ675.62000 CRC
20 GTQ1351.24000 CRC
50 GTQ3378.10000 CRC
100 GTQ6756.20000 CRC
250 GTQ16890.50000 CRC
500 GTQ33781.00000 CRC
1000 GTQ67562.00000 CRC
2000 GTQ135124.00000 CRC
5000 GTQ337810.00000 CRC
10000 GTQ675620.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 CRC0.01480 GTQ
5 CRC0.07401 GTQ
10 CRC0.14801 GTQ
20 CRC0.29602 GTQ
50 CRC0.74006 GTQ
100 CRC1.48012 GTQ
250 CRC3.70030 GTQ
500 CRC7.40060 GTQ
1000 CRC14.80120 GTQ
2000 CRC29.60240 GTQ
5000 CRC74.00600 GTQ
10000 CRC148.01200 GTQ