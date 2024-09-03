Guatemalan quetzal to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Costa Rican colóns is currently 66.965 today, reflecting a -0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -1.610% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 68.121 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 66.965 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.053% decrease in value.