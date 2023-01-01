100 Guinean francs to Nigerian nairas

Convert GNF to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 gnf
9.18 ngn

1.00000 GNF = 0.09182 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856651.0884590.62981.469031.631740.945618.7154
1 GBP1.1673411.27065105.8011.714931.904881.1038321.8482
1 USD0.918750.786999183.2651.349651.499140.8687517.1945
1 INR0.01103390.009451740.012009810.01620910.01800440.01043360.206503

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 GNF0.09182 NGN
5 GNF0.45911 NGN
10 GNF0.91822 NGN
20 GNF1.83644 NGN
50 GNF4.59110 NGN
100 GNF9.18221 NGN
250 GNF22.95553 NGN
500 GNF45.91105 NGN
1000 GNF91.82210 NGN
2000 GNF183.64420 NGN
5000 GNF459.11050 NGN
10000 GNF918.22100 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guinean Franc
1 NGN10.89060 GNF
5 NGN54.45300 GNF
10 NGN108.90600 GNF
20 NGN217.81200 GNF
50 NGN544.53000 GNF
100 NGN1089.06000 GNF
250 NGN2722.65000 GNF
500 NGN5445.30000 GNF
1000 NGN10890.60000 GNF
2000 NGN21781.20000 GNF
5000 NGN54453.00000 GNF
10000 NGN108906.00000 GNF