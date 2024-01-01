Convert GNF to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 Guinean francs to Nigerian nairas

100 gnf
17.70 ngn

GFr1.000 GNF = ₦0.1770 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 GNF0.17704 NGN
5 GNF0.88518 NGN
10 GNF1.77035 NGN
20 GNF3.54070 NGN
50 GNF8.85175 NGN
100 GNF17.70350 NGN
250 GNF44.25875 NGN
500 GNF88.51750 NGN
1000 GNF177.03500 NGN
2000 GNF354.07000 NGN
5000 GNF885.17500 NGN
10000 GNF1,770.35000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guinean Franc
1 NGN5.64859 GNF
5 NGN28.24295 GNF
10 NGN56.48590 GNF
20 NGN112.97180 GNF
50 NGN282.42950 GNF
100 NGN564.85900 GNF
250 NGN1,412.14750 GNF
500 NGN2,824.29500 GNF
1000 NGN5,648.59000 GNF
2000 NGN11,297.18000 GNF
5000 NGN28,242.95000 GNF
10000 NGN56,485.90000 GNF