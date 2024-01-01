Convert GNF to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 Guinean franc to Nigerian nairas

1 gnf
0.18 ngn

GFr1.000 GNF = ₦0.1770 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5041.4641.6090.95819.245
1 GBP1.18311.269105.9051.7321.9031.13422.771
1 USD0.9320.788183.4261.3651.4990.89317.938
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 GNF0.17700 NGN
5 GNF0.88499 NGN
10 GNF1.76998 NGN
20 GNF3.53996 NGN
50 GNF8.84990 NGN
100 GNF17.69980 NGN
250 GNF44.24950 NGN
500 GNF88.49900 NGN
1000 GNF176.99800 NGN
2000 GNF353.99600 NGN
5000 GNF884.99000 NGN
10000 GNF1,769.98000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guinean Franc
1 NGN5.64978 GNF
5 NGN28.24890 GNF
10 NGN56.49780 GNF
20 NGN112.99560 GNF
50 NGN282.48900 GNF
100 NGN564.97800 GNF
250 NGN1,412.44500 GNF
500 NGN2,824.89000 GNF
1000 NGN5,649.78000 GNF
2000 NGN11,299.56000 GNF
5000 NGN28,248.90000 GNF
10000 NGN56,497.80000 GNF