1 Guinean franc to Bulgarian levs

Convert GNF to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.00 bgn

1.00000 GNF = 0.00021 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 GNF0.00021 BGN
5 GNF0.00105 BGN
10 GNF0.00209 BGN
20 GNF0.00418 BGN
50 GNF0.01045 BGN
100 GNF0.02091 BGN
250 GNF0.05226 BGN
500 GNF0.10453 BGN
1000 GNF0.20905 BGN
2000 GNF0.41811 BGN
5000 GNF1.04527 BGN
10000 GNF2.09053 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guinean Franc
1 BGN4783.47000 GNF
5 BGN23917.35000 GNF
10 BGN47834.70000 GNF
20 BGN95669.40000 GNF
50 BGN239173.50000 GNF
100 BGN478347.00000 GNF
250 BGN1195867.50000 GNF
500 BGN2391735.00000 GNF
1000 BGN4783470.00000 GNF
2000 BGN9566940.00000 GNF
5000 BGN23917350.00000 GNF
10000 BGN47834700.00000 GNF