250 Gambian dalasis to Saudi riyals

Convert GMD to SAR at the real exchange rate

250 gmd
13.94 sar

1.00000 GMD = 0.05576 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856551.0882590.61311.470171.631440.946718.7182
1 GBP1.1674711.27055105.7921.716451.904731.1052521.8538
1 USD0.91890.787061183.2651.350951.499140.8717.2003
1 INR0.01103590.009452480.012009810.01622470.01800440.01044860.206573

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Saudi Riyal
1 GMD0.05576 SAR
5 GMD0.27880 SAR
10 GMD0.55761 SAR
20 GMD1.11521 SAR
50 GMD2.78804 SAR
100 GMD5.57607 SAR
250 GMD13.94017 SAR
500 GMD27.88035 SAR
1000 GMD55.76070 SAR
2000 GMD111.52140 SAR
5000 GMD278.80350 SAR
10000 GMD557.60700 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Gambian Dalasi
1 SAR17.93380 GMD
5 SAR89.66900 GMD
10 SAR179.33800 GMD
20 SAR358.67600 GMD
50 SAR896.69000 GMD
100 SAR1793.38000 GMD
250 SAR4483.45000 GMD
500 SAR8966.90000 GMD
1000 SAR17933.80000 GMD
2000 SAR35867.60000 GMD
5000 SAR89669.00000 GMD
10000 SAR179338.00000 GMD