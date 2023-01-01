5 Gibraltar pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert GIP to IDR at the real exchange rate

5 gip
97,849.50 idr

1.00000 GIP = 19569.90000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8581.0837590.28491.465121.6340.9469518.7161
1 GBP1.165511.2631105.2261.707581.904411.1036721.8135
1 USD0.922750.791703183.30791.35191.507730.873817.2698
1 INR0.0110760.009503340.012003710.01622780.01809820.01048880.207301

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GIP19569.90000 IDR
5 GIP97849.50000 IDR
10 GIP195699.00000 IDR
20 GIP391398.00000 IDR
50 GIP978495.00000 IDR
100 GIP1956990.00000 IDR
250 GIP4892475.00000 IDR
500 GIP9784950.00000 IDR
1000 GIP19569900.00000 IDR
2000 GIP39139800.00000 IDR
5000 GIP97849500.00000 IDR
10000 GIP195699000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Gibraltar Pound
1 IDR0.00005 GIP
5 IDR0.00026 GIP
10 IDR0.00051 GIP
20 IDR0.00102 GIP
50 IDR0.00255 GIP
100 IDR0.00511 GIP
250 IDR0.01277 GIP
500 IDR0.02555 GIP
1000 IDR0.05110 GIP
2000 IDR0.10220 GIP
5000 IDR0.25549 GIP
10000 IDR0.51099 GIP