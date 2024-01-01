50 Indonesian rupiahs to Gibraltar pounds

Convert IDR to GIP at the real exchange rate

50 idr
0.00 gip

Rp1.000 IDR = £0.00004916 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
IDR to GIP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GIP
1 IDR to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change1.86%2.44%
1 IDR to GIP stats

The performance of IDR to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for IDR to GIP was 1.86.

The performance of IDR to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for IDR to GIP was 2.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Gibraltar Pound
1 IDR0.00005 GIP
5 IDR0.00025 GIP
10 IDR0.00049 GIP
20 IDR0.00098 GIP
50 IDR0.00246 GIP
100 IDR0.00492 GIP
250 IDR0.01229 GIP
500 IDR0.02458 GIP
1000 IDR0.04916 GIP
2000 IDR0.09833 GIP
5000 IDR0.24582 GIP
10000 IDR0.49164 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 GIP20,340.10000 IDR
5 GIP101,700.50000 IDR
10 GIP203,401.00000 IDR
20 GIP406,802.00000 IDR
50 GIP1,017,005.00000 IDR
100 GIP2,034,010.00000 IDR
250 GIP5,085,025.00000 IDR
500 GIP10,170,050.00000 IDR
1000 GIP20,340,100.00000 IDR
2000 GIP40,680,200.00000 IDR
5000 GIP101,700,500.00000 IDR
10000 GIP203,401,000.00000 IDR