10000 gip
90222.70 cny

1.00000 GIP = 9.02227 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GIP9.02227 CNY
5 GIP45.11135 CNY
10 GIP90.22270 CNY
20 GIP180.44540 CNY
50 GIP451.11350 CNY
100 GIP902.22700 CNY
250 GIP2255.56750 CNY
500 GIP4511.13500 CNY
1000 GIP9022.27000 CNY
2000 GIP18044.54000 CNY
5000 GIP45111.35000 CNY
10000 GIP90222.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gibraltar Pound
1 CNY0.11084 GIP
5 CNY0.55419 GIP
10 CNY1.10837 GIP
20 CNY2.21674 GIP
50 CNY5.54185 GIP
100 CNY11.08370 GIP
250 CNY27.70925 GIP
500 CNY55.41850 GIP
1000 CNY110.83700 GIP
2000 CNY221.67400 GIP
5000 CNY554.18500 GIP
10000 CNY1108.37000 GIP