Ghanaian cedis to Samoan talas today

Convert GHS to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
213.68 wst

1.000 GHS = 0.2137 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3311.4721.6630.96718.195
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7741.7241.9471.13321.306
1 USD0.9210.787183.2051.3561.5320.89116.76
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Samoan Tala
1 GHS0.21368 WST
5 GHS1.06839 WST
10 GHS2.13677 WST
20 GHS4.27354 WST
50 GHS10.68385 WST
100 GHS21.36770 WST
250 GHS53.41925 WST
500 GHS106.83850 WST
1000 GHS213.67700 WST
2000 GHS427.35400 WST
5000 GHS1,068.38500 WST
10000 GHS2,136.77000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Ghanaian Cedi
1 WST4.67995 GHS
5 WST23.39975 GHS
10 WST46.79950 GHS
20 WST93.59900 GHS
50 WST233.99750 GHS
100 WST467.99500 GHS
250 WST1,169.98750 GHS
500 WST2,339.97500 GHS
1000 WST4,679.95000 GHS
2000 WST9,359.90000 GHS
5000 WST23,399.75000 GHS
10000 WST46,799.50000 GHS