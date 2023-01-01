5 Ghanaian cedis to Omani rials

Convert GHS to OMR

5 ghs
0.166 omr

1.00000 GHS = 0.03316 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86061.086690.54891.469951.643620.9521518.7911
1 GBP1.1619811.26255105.2111.707981.909771.1063821.8339
1 USD0.92030.792048183.33231.35281.512630.876417.2935
1 INR0.01104380.009504690.012000110.01623380.01815180.01051690.207525

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Omani Rial
1 GHS0.03316 OMR
5 GHS0.16581 OMR
10 GHS0.33161 OMR
20 GHS0.66323 OMR
50 GHS1.65807 OMR
100 GHS3.31615 OMR
250 GHS8.29037 OMR
500 GHS16.58075 OMR
1000 GHS33.16150 OMR
2000 GHS66.32300 OMR
5000 GHS165.80750 OMR
10000 GHS331.61500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ghanaian Cedi
1 OMR30.15550 GHS
5 OMR150.77750 GHS
10 OMR301.55500 GHS
20 OMR603.11000 GHS
50 OMR1507.77500 GHS
100 OMR3015.55000 GHS
250 OMR7538.87500 GHS
500 OMR15077.75000 GHS
1000 OMR30155.50000 GHS
2000 OMR60311.00000 GHS
5000 OMR150777.50000 GHS
10000 OMR301555.00000 GHS