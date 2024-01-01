Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals today

Convert GHS to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
5,036.25 mzn

1.000 GHS = 5.036 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mozambican Metical
1 GHS5.03625 MZN
5 GHS25.18125 MZN
10 GHS50.36250 MZN
20 GHS100.72500 MZN
50 GHS251.81250 MZN
100 GHS503.62500 MZN
250 GHS1,259.06250 MZN
500 GHS2,518.12500 MZN
1000 GHS5,036.25000 MZN
2000 GHS10,072.50000 MZN
5000 GHS25,181.25000 MZN
10000 GHS50,362.50000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MZN0.19856 GHS
5 MZN0.99280 GHS
10 MZN1.98560 GHS
20 MZN3.97120 GHS
50 MZN9.92800 GHS
100 MZN19.85600 GHS
250 MZN49.64000 GHS
500 MZN99.28000 GHS
1000 MZN198.56000 GHS
2000 MZN397.12000 GHS
5000 MZN992.80000 GHS
10000 MZN1,985.60000 GHS