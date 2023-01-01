500 Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

Convert GHS to MZN at the real exchange rate

500 ghs
2,751.29 mzn

1.00000 GHS = 5.50258 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35310.9199518.69590.7915151.337651.5121783.3365
1 CAD0.73904410.67989313.81710.5849640.9885821.1175661.5893
1 EUR1.0871.47082120.32240.86031.454031.6437390.5868
1 ZAR0.05348780.07237420.049206710.04233630.07154780.08088264.45747

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mozambican Metical
1 GHS5.50258 MZN
5 GHS27.51290 MZN
10 GHS55.02580 MZN
20 GHS110.05160 MZN
50 GHS275.12900 MZN
100 GHS550.25800 MZN
250 GHS1375.64500 MZN
500 GHS2751.29000 MZN
1000 GHS5502.58000 MZN
2000 GHS11005.16000 MZN
5000 GHS27512.90000 MZN
10000 GHS55025.80000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MZN0.18173 GHS
5 MZN0.90867 GHS
10 MZN1.81733 GHS
20 MZN3.63466 GHS
50 MZN9.08665 GHS
100 MZN18.17330 GHS
250 MZN45.43325 GHS
500 MZN90.86650 GHS
1000 MZN181.73300 GHS
2000 MZN363.46600 GHS
5000 MZN908.66500 GHS
10000 MZN1817.33000 GHS