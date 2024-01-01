Ghanaian cedis to Argentine pesos today

Convert GHS to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
67,178.70 ars

1.000 GHS = 67.18 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
Top currencies

1 USD11.3560.92118.8050.7871.3441.53183.201
1 CAD0.73810.67913.870.580.9911.12961.369
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4150.8541.4591.66290.327
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Argentine pesos

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Argentine Peso
1 GHS67.17870 ARS
5 GHS335.89350 ARS
10 GHS671.78700 ARS
20 GHS1,343.57400 ARS
50 GHS3,358.93500 ARS
100 GHS6,717.87000 ARS
250 GHS16,794.67500 ARS
500 GHS33,589.35000 ARS
1000 GHS67,178.70000 ARS
2000 GHS134,357.40000 ARS
5000 GHS335,893.50000 ARS
10000 GHS671,787.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ARS0.01489 GHS
5 ARS0.07443 GHS
10 ARS0.14886 GHS
20 ARS0.29771 GHS
50 ARS0.74429 GHS
100 ARS1.48857 GHS
250 ARS3.72143 GHS
500 ARS7.44285 GHS
1000 ARS14.88570 GHS
2000 ARS29.77140 GHS
5000 ARS74.42850 GHS
10000 ARS148.85700 GHS