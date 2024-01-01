Ghanaian cedis to Albanian leks today

1,000 ghs
7,464.90 all

1.000 GHS = 7.465 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3271.4721.6620.96718.2
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7861.7241.9471.13321.314
1 USD0.9210.787183.2011.3561.5310.89116.764
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Albanian Lek
1 GHS7.46490 ALL
5 GHS37.32450 ALL
10 GHS74.64900 ALL
20 GHS149.29800 ALL
50 GHS373.24500 ALL
100 GHS746.49000 ALL
250 GHS1,866.22500 ALL
500 GHS3,732.45000 ALL
1000 GHS7,464.90000 ALL
2000 GHS14,929.80000 ALL
5000 GHS37,324.50000 ALL
10000 GHS74,649.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ghanaian Cedi
1 ALL0.13396 GHS
5 ALL0.66980 GHS
10 ALL1.33960 GHS
20 ALL2.67920 GHS
50 ALL6.69800 GHS
100 ALL13.39600 GHS
250 ALL33.49000 GHS
500 ALL66.98000 GHS
1000 ALL133.96000 GHS
2000 ALL267.92000 GHS
5000 ALL669.80000 GHS
10000 ALL1,339.60000 GHS