10 thousand Georgian laris to Vanuatu vatus

Convert GEL to VUV at the real exchange rate

10000 gel
446091 vuv

1.00000 GEL = 44.60910 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86171.089790.81561.474471.647810.953118.8918
1 GBP1.160511.2647105.41.711271.912451.1060721.9257
1 USD0.91770.790701183.341.35311.512170.874617.3367
1 INR0.01101130.009487660.01199910.01623590.01814460.01049440.208024

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GEL44.60910 VUV
5 GEL223.04550 VUV
10 GEL446.09100 VUV
20 GEL892.18200 VUV
50 GEL2230.45500 VUV
100 GEL4460.91000 VUV
250 GEL11152.27500 VUV
500 GEL22304.55000 VUV
1000 GEL44609.10000 VUV
2000 GEL89218.20000 VUV
5000 GEL223045.50000 VUV
10000 GEL446091.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Georgian Lari
1 VUV0.02242 GEL
5 VUV0.11208 GEL
10 VUV0.22417 GEL
20 VUV0.44834 GEL
50 VUV1.12085 GEL
100 VUV2.24170 GEL
250 VUV5.60425 GEL
500 VUV11.20850 GEL
1000 VUV22.41700 GEL
2000 VUV44.83400 GEL
5000 VUV112.08500 GEL
10000 VUV224.17000 GEL