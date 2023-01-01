100 Georgian laris to Mozambican meticals

Convert GEL to MZN at the real exchange rate

100 gel
2355.20 mzn

1.00000 GEL = 23.55200 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mozambican Metical
1 GEL23.55200 MZN
5 GEL117.76000 MZN
10 GEL235.52000 MZN
20 GEL471.04000 MZN
50 GEL1177.60000 MZN
100 GEL2355.20000 MZN
250 GEL5888.00000 MZN
500 GEL11776.00000 MZN
1000 GEL23552.00000 MZN
2000 GEL47104.00000 MZN
5000 GEL117760.00000 MZN
10000 GEL235520.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Georgian Lari
1 MZN0.04246 GEL
5 MZN0.21230 GEL
10 MZN0.42459 GEL
20 MZN0.84919 GEL
50 MZN2.12296 GEL
100 MZN4.24593 GEL
250 MZN10.61482 GEL
500 MZN21.22965 GEL
1000 MZN42.45930 GEL
2000 MZN84.91860 GEL
5000 MZN212.29650 GEL
10000 MZN424.59300 GEL