1 Mozambican metical to Georgian laris

Convert MZN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
0.04 gel

1.00000 MZN = 0.04222 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Georgian Lari
1 MZN0.04222 GEL
5 MZN0.21111 GEL
10 MZN0.42223 GEL
20 MZN0.84446 GEL
50 MZN2.11115 GEL
100 MZN4.22230 GEL
250 MZN10.55575 GEL
500 MZN21.11150 GEL
1000 MZN42.22300 GEL
2000 MZN84.44600 GEL
5000 MZN211.11500 GEL
10000 MZN422.23000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mozambican Metical
1 GEL23.68380 MZN
5 GEL118.41900 MZN
10 GEL236.83800 MZN
20 GEL473.67600 MZN
50 GEL1184.19000 MZN
100 GEL2368.38000 MZN
250 GEL5920.95000 MZN
500 GEL11841.90000 MZN
1000 GEL23683.80000 MZN
2000 GEL47367.60000 MZN
5000 GEL118419.00000 MZN
10000 GEL236838.00000 MZN