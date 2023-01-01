1 Georgian lari to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GEL to MNT at the real exchange rate

1 gel
1,280.56 mnt

1.00000 GEL = 1280.56000 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.090390.85851.493661.661660.96418.7353
1 GBP1.1494911.2533104.4421.716961.910081.1081121.5362
1 USD0.917150.797894183.33351.369951.524040.884217.1836
1 INR0.01100610.00957470.01210.01643940.01828850.01061040.206203

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GEL1280.56000 MNT
5 GEL6402.80000 MNT
10 GEL12805.60000 MNT
20 GEL25611.20000 MNT
50 GEL64028.00000 MNT
100 GEL128056.00000 MNT
250 GEL320140.00000 MNT
500 GEL640280.00000 MNT
1000 GEL1280560.00000 MNT
2000 GEL2561120.00000 MNT
5000 GEL6402800.00000 MNT
10000 GEL12805600.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Georgian Lari
1 MNT0.00078 GEL
5 MNT0.00390 GEL
10 MNT0.00781 GEL
20 MNT0.01562 GEL
50 MNT0.03905 GEL
100 MNT0.07809 GEL
250 MNT0.19523 GEL
500 MNT0.39045 GEL
1000 MNT0.78091 GEL
2000 MNT1.56182 GEL
5000 MNT3.90454 GEL
10000 MNT7.80908 GEL