100 Mongolian tugriks to Georgian laris

Convert MNT to GEL at the real exchange rate

100 mnt
0.08 gel

1.00000 MNT = 0.00078 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Wise

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Georgian Lari
1 MNT0.00078 GEL
5 MNT0.00390 GEL
10 MNT0.00780 GEL
20 MNT0.01561 GEL
50 MNT0.03902 GEL
100 MNT0.07803 GEL
250 MNT0.19508 GEL
500 MNT0.39017 GEL
1000 MNT0.78033 GEL
2000 MNT1.56067 GEL
5000 MNT3.90166 GEL
10000 MNT7.80333 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GEL1281.50000 MNT
5 GEL6407.50000 MNT
10 GEL12815.00000 MNT
20 GEL25630.00000 MNT
50 GEL64075.00000 MNT
100 GEL128150.00000 MNT
250 GEL320375.00000 MNT
500 GEL640750.00000 MNT
1000 GEL1281500.00000 MNT
2000 GEL2563000.00000 MNT
5000 GEL6407500.00000 MNT
10000 GEL12815000.00000 MNT