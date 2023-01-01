100 Georgian laris to Israeli new sheqels

Convert GEL to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 gel
138.20 ils

1.00000 GEL = 1.38197 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.090990.90851.493881.660930.963918.7419
1 GBP1.1496911.2542104.5171.71751.909561.1081921.5474
1 USD0.916650.797321183.33351.36941.522530.883617.1802
1 INR0.01100010.009567830.01210.01643280.01827040.01060320.206162

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GEL1.38197 ILS
5 GEL6.90985 ILS
10 GEL13.81970 ILS
20 GEL27.63940 ILS
50 GEL69.09850 ILS
100 GEL138.19700 ILS
250 GEL345.49250 ILS
500 GEL690.98500 ILS
1000 GEL1381.97000 ILS
2000 GEL2763.94000 ILS
5000 GEL6909.85000 ILS
10000 GEL13819.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Georgian Lari
1 ILS0.72361 GEL
5 ILS3.61803 GEL
10 ILS7.23606 GEL
20 ILS14.47212 GEL
50 ILS36.18030 GEL
100 ILS72.36060 GEL
250 ILS180.90150 GEL
500 ILS361.80300 GEL
1000 ILS723.60600 GEL
2000 ILS1447.21200 GEL
5000 ILS3618.03000 GEL
10000 ILS7236.06000 GEL