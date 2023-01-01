5 British pounds sterling to Panamanian balboas

Convert GBP to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
6.27 pab

1.00000 GBP = 1.25415 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.091190.90231.495951.6620.963918.7329
1 GBP1.1494311.25415104.4861.71951.910361.1079321.5323
1 USD0.916550.797353183.31251.371051.523230.883417.1688
1 INR0.01100080.009570630.01200310.01645670.01828330.01060350.206077

How to convert British pounds sterling to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Panamanian Balboa
1 GBP1.25415 PAB
5 GBP6.27075 PAB
10 GBP12.54150 PAB
20 GBP25.08300 PAB
50 GBP62.70750 PAB
100 GBP125.41500 PAB
250 GBP313.53750 PAB
500 GBP627.07500 PAB
1000 GBP1254.15000 PAB
2000 GBP2508.30000 PAB
5000 GBP6270.75000 PAB
10000 GBP12541.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / British Pound Sterling
1 PAB0.79735 GBP
5 PAB3.98677 GBP
10 PAB7.97353 GBP
20 PAB15.94706 GBP
50 PAB39.86765 GBP
100 PAB79.73530 GBP
250 PAB199.33825 GBP
500 PAB398.67650 GBP
1000 PAB797.35300 GBP
2000 PAB1594.70600 GBP
5000 PAB3986.76500 GBP
10000 PAB7973.53000 GBP