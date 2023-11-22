5 British pounds sterling to Mauritian rupees

Convert GBP to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
276.82 mur

1.00000 GBP = 55.36410 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9169583.29531.52335148.6551.37210.88391.6559
1 EUR1.0906190.84191.66136162.1351.496410.9641.80593
1 INR0.01200550.011008110.01828851.784670.01647270.01061160.0198799
1 AUD0.656450.60191654.6792197.58460.9007150.5802361.08702

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritian Rupee
1 GBP55.36410 MUR
5 GBP276.82050 MUR
10 GBP553.64100 MUR
20 GBP1107.28200 MUR
50 GBP2768.20500 MUR
100 GBP5536.41000 MUR
250 GBP13841.02500 MUR
500 GBP27682.05000 MUR
1000 GBP55364.10000 MUR
2000 GBP110728.20000 MUR
5000 GBP276820.50000 MUR
10000 GBP553641.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 MUR0.01806 GBP
5 MUR0.09031 GBP
10 MUR0.18062 GBP
20 MUR0.36124 GBP
50 MUR0.90311 GBP
100 MUR1.80622 GBP
250 MUR4.51555 GBP
500 MUR9.03110 GBP
1000 MUR18.06220 GBP
2000 MUR36.12440 GBP
5000 MUR90.31100 GBP
10000 MUR180.62200 GBP