50 British pounds sterling to Jersey pounds

Convert GBP to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 gbp
50.01 jep

1.00000 GBP = 1.00010 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869551.090890.86751.495051.660530.9638518.7362
1 GBP1.1500211.25445104.51.719351.909651.1084521.5472
1 USD0.916750.797162183.30351.37061.52230.883617.1766
1 INR0.0110050.009569370.012004310.01645310.01827420.0106070.206193

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Jersey pound
1 GBP1.00010 JEP
5 GBP5.00050 JEP
10 GBP10.00100 JEP
20 GBP20.00200 JEP
50 GBP50.00500 JEP
100 GBP100.01000 JEP
250 GBP250.02500 JEP
500 GBP500.05000 JEP
1000 GBP1000.10000 JEP
2000 GBP2000.20000 JEP
5000 GBP5000.50000 JEP
10000 GBP10001.00000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / British Pound Sterling
1 JEP0.99990 GBP
5 JEP4.99951 GBP
10 JEP9.99902 GBP
20 JEP19.99804 GBP
50 JEP49.99510 GBP
100 JEP99.99020 GBP
250 JEP249.97550 GBP
500 JEP499.95100 GBP
1000 JEP999.90200 GBP
2000 JEP1999.80400 GBP
5000 JEP4999.51000 GBP
10000 JEP9999.02000 GBP