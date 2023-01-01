1 British pound sterling to Jersey pounds

1.00000 GBP = 1.00036 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:12
1 EUR10.86961.090990.87251.49531.660810.963918.7505
1 GBP1.1499511.25455104.5051.719611.909951.1084421.5633
1 USD0.916650.797099183.30051.37071.522420.883717.1881
1 INR0.01100440.009568950.012004710.01645490.01827620.01060860.206338

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Jersey pound
1 GBP1.00036 JEP
5 GBP5.00180 JEP
10 GBP10.00360 JEP
20 GBP20.00720 JEP
50 GBP50.01800 JEP
100 GBP100.03600 JEP
250 GBP250.09000 JEP
500 GBP500.18000 JEP
1000 GBP1000.36000 JEP
2000 GBP2000.72000 JEP
5000 GBP5001.80000 JEP
10000 GBP10003.60000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / British Pound Sterling
1 JEP0.99964 GBP
5 JEP4.99819 GBP
10 JEP9.99637 GBP
20 JEP19.99274 GBP
50 JEP49.98185 GBP
100 JEP99.96370 GBP
250 JEP249.90925 GBP
500 JEP499.81850 GBP
1000 JEP999.63700 GBP
2000 JEP1999.27400 GBP
5000 JEP4998.18500 GBP
10000 JEP9996.37000 GBP