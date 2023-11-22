1 Euro to Vanuatu vatus

Convert EUR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 eur
132 vuv

1.00000 EUR = 131.71800 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.0897590.80161.494051.662220.9636518.7505
1 GBP1.1491611.2522104.3371.716771.910011.1073921.5456
1 USD0.917650.798594183.32331.3711.525320.8842517.2062
1 INR0.0110130.009584290.012001510.0164540.0183060.01061230.206499

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EUR131.71800 VUV
5 EUR658.59000 VUV
10 EUR1317.18000 VUV
20 EUR2634.36000 VUV
50 EUR6585.90000 VUV
100 EUR13171.80000 VUV
250 EUR32929.50000 VUV
500 EUR65859.00000 VUV
1000 EUR131718.00000 VUV
2000 EUR263436.00000 VUV
5000 EUR658590.00000 VUV
10000 EUR1317180.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Euro
1 VUV0.00759 EUR
5 VUV0.03796 EUR
10 VUV0.07592 EUR
20 VUV0.15184 EUR
50 VUV0.37960 EUR
100 VUV0.75920 EUR
250 VUV1.89799 EUR
500 VUV3.79598 EUR
1000 VUV7.59197 EUR
2000 VUV15.18394 EUR
5000 VUV37.95985 EUR
10000 VUV75.91970 EUR