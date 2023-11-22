1 thousand Euros to Serbian dinars

Convert EUR to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
117,207 rsd

1.00000 EUR = 117.20700 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090490.8381.494771.66270.9643518.7604
1 GBP1.1494311.2533104.4091.718091.91111.1084521.5632
1 USD0.91710.797894183.3071.370851.524860.884417.2051
1 INR0.01100860.009577750.012003810.01645540.0183040.01061620.206526

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Euro / Serbian Dinar
1 EUR117.20700 RSD
5 EUR586.03500 RSD
10 EUR1172.07000 RSD
20 EUR2344.14000 RSD
50 EUR5860.35000 RSD
100 EUR11720.70000 RSD
250 EUR29301.75000 RSD
500 EUR58603.50000 RSD
1000 EUR117207.00000 RSD
2000 EUR234414.00000 RSD
5000 EUR586035.00000 RSD
10000 EUR1172070.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Euro
1 RSD0.00853 EUR
5 RSD0.04266 EUR
10 RSD0.08532 EUR
20 RSD0.17064 EUR
50 RSD0.42660 EUR
100 RSD0.85319 EUR
250 RSD2.13298 EUR
500 RSD4.26595 EUR
1000 RSD8.53191 EUR
2000 RSD17.06382 EUR
5000 RSD42.65955 EUR
10000 RSD85.31910 EUR