10 Euros to Nigerian nairas

Convert EUR to NGN at the real exchange rate

10 eur
8914.31 ngn

1.00000 EUR = 891.43100 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7979570.8841.371183.32371.52567149.0454.01575
1 GBP1.253211.107841.71826104.4211.91197186.7835.03338
1 CHF1.131220.9026611.5510294.25761.72587168.6034.54343
1 CAD0.7293410.5819830.644738160.77141.11273108.7052.92885

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Nigerian Naira
1 EUR891.43100 NGN
5 EUR4457.15500 NGN
10 EUR8914.31000 NGN
20 EUR17828.62000 NGN
50 EUR44571.55000 NGN
100 EUR89143.10000 NGN
250 EUR222857.75000 NGN
500 EUR445715.50000 NGN
1000 EUR891431.00000 NGN
2000 EUR1782862.00000 NGN
5000 EUR4457155.00000 NGN
10000 EUR8914310.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Euro
1 NGN0.00112 EUR
5 NGN0.00561 EUR
10 NGN0.01122 EUR
20 NGN0.02244 EUR
50 NGN0.05609 EUR
100 NGN0.11218 EUR
250 NGN0.28045 EUR
500 NGN0.56089 EUR
1000 NGN1.12179 EUR
2000 NGN2.24358 EUR
5000 NGN5.60895 EUR
10000 NGN11.21790 EUR