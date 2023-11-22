10 thousand Euros to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert EUR to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 eur
77907 cny

1.00000 EUR = 7.79070 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7986260.88481.371683.32251.53116149.1654.01855
1 GBP1.2521511.107981.71745104.3321.91724186.7775.03228
1 CHF1.13020.9025411.5501894.1711.73051168.5864.54184
1 CAD0.7290760.5822590.645086160.74841.11633108.7532.92983

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 EUR7.79070 CNY
5 EUR38.95350 CNY
10 EUR77.90700 CNY
20 EUR155.81400 CNY
50 EUR389.53500 CNY
100 EUR779.07000 CNY
250 EUR1947.67500 CNY
500 EUR3895.35000 CNY
1000 EUR7790.70000 CNY
2000 EUR15581.40000 CNY
5000 EUR38953.50000 CNY
10000 EUR77907.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Euro
1 CNY0.12836 EUR
5 CNY0.64179 EUR
10 CNY1.28358 EUR
20 CNY2.56716 EUR
50 CNY6.41790 EUR
100 CNY12.83580 EUR
250 CNY32.08950 EUR
500 CNY64.17900 EUR
1000 CNY128.35800 EUR
2000 CNY256.71600 EUR
5000 CNY641.79000 EUR
10000 CNY1283.58000 EUR