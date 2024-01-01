Ethiopian birrs to Jordanian dinars today

Convert ETB to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
12.485 jod

1.000 ETB = 0.01248 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:08
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Jordanian Dinar
1 ETB0.01248 JOD
5 ETB0.06242 JOD
10 ETB0.12485 JOD
20 ETB0.24969 JOD
50 ETB0.62424 JOD
100 ETB1.24847 JOD
250 ETB3.12118 JOD
500 ETB6.24235 JOD
1000 ETB12.48470 JOD
2000 ETB24.96940 JOD
5000 ETB62.42350 JOD
10000 ETB124.84700 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 JOD80.09820 ETB
5 JOD400.49100 ETB
10 JOD800.98200 ETB
20 JOD1,601.96400 ETB
50 JOD4,004.91000 ETB
100 JOD8,009.82000 ETB
250 JOD20,024.55000 ETB
500 JOD40,049.10000 ETB
1000 JOD80,098.20000 ETB
2000 JOD160,196.40000 ETB
5000 JOD400,491.00000 ETB
10000 JOD800,982.00000 ETB