1 Egyptian pound to Gibraltar pounds

Convert EGP to GIP at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.03 gip

1.00000 EGP = 0.02587 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916751.36970.7975751.5234683.30053.672628.8413
1 EUR1.090811.494070.871.6617990.86424.0060731.4601
1 CAD0.7300870.66931310.5822991.1122660.81662.6813221.0567
1 GBP1.25381.149431.7173311.91012104.4424.6047136.1612

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 EGP0.02587 GIP
5 EGP0.12935 GIP
10 EGP0.25869 GIP
20 EGP0.51739 GIP
50 EGP1.29347 GIP
100 EGP2.58693 GIP
250 EGP6.46733 GIP
500 EGP12.93465 GIP
1000 EGP25.86930 GIP
2000 EGP51.73860 GIP
5000 EGP129.34650 GIP
10000 EGP258.69300 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Egyptian Pound
1 GIP38.65590 EGP
5 GIP193.27950 EGP
10 GIP386.55900 EGP
20 GIP773.11800 EGP
50 GIP1932.79500 EGP
100 GIP3865.59000 EGP
250 GIP9663.97500 EGP
500 GIP19327.95000 EGP
1000 GIP38655.90000 EGP
2000 GIP77311.80000 EGP
5000 GIP193279.50000 EGP
10000 GIP386559.00000 EGP