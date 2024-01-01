Algerian dinars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert DZD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
28,789 ugx

1.000 DZD = 28.79 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:44
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 DZD28.78930 UGX
5 DZD143.94650 UGX
10 DZD287.89300 UGX
20 DZD575.78600 UGX
50 DZD1,439.46500 UGX
100 DZD2,878.93000 UGX
250 DZD7,197.32500 UGX
500 DZD14,394.65000 UGX
1000 DZD28,789.30000 UGX
2000 DZD57,578.60000 UGX
5000 DZD143,946.50000 UGX
10000 DZD287,893.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 UGX0.03474 DZD
5 UGX0.17368 DZD
10 UGX0.34735 DZD
20 UGX0.69470 DZD
50 UGX1.73675 DZD
100 UGX3.47351 DZD
250 UGX8.68377 DZD
500 UGX17.36755 DZD
1000 UGX34.73510 DZD
2000 UGX69.47020 DZD
5000 UGX173.67550 DZD
10000 UGX347.35100 DZD