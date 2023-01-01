10 thousand Algerian dinars to Ugandan shillings

Convert DZD to UGX at the real exchange rate

10000 dzd
282335 ugx

1.00000 DZD = 28.23350 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Algerian dinars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 DZD28.23350 UGX
5 DZD141.16750 UGX
10 DZD282.33500 UGX
20 DZD564.67000 UGX
50 DZD1411.67500 UGX
100 DZD2823.35000 UGX
250 DZD7058.37500 UGX
500 DZD14116.75000 UGX
1000 DZD28233.50000 UGX
2000 DZD56467.00000 UGX
5000 DZD141167.50000 UGX
10000 DZD282335.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 UGX0.03542 DZD
5 UGX0.17709 DZD
10 UGX0.35419 DZD
20 UGX0.70838 DZD
50 UGX1.77095 DZD
100 UGX3.54189 DZD
250 UGX8.85473 DZD
500 UGX17.70945 DZD
1000 UGX35.41890 DZD
2000 UGX70.83780 DZD
5000 UGX177.09450 DZD
10000 UGX354.18900 DZD