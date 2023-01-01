5 Dominican pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert DOP to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 dop
0.15 nzd

1.00000 DOP = 0.02907 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691.090990.90741.493711.661560.964418.7326
1 GBP1.1507511.25545104.621.719021.912191.1097821.5582
1 USD0.916650.796527183.33251.369251.523110.8840517.1717
1 INR0.01100020.009558420.012000110.01643120.01827750.01060870.206062

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican pesos

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 DOP0.02907 NZD
5 DOP0.14536 NZD
10 DOP0.29071 NZD
20 DOP0.58142 NZD
50 DOP1.45356 NZD
100 DOP2.90712 NZD
250 DOP7.26780 NZD
500 DOP14.53560 NZD
1000 DOP29.07120 NZD
2000 DOP58.14240 NZD
5000 DOP145.35600 NZD
10000 DOP290.71200 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 NZD34.39840 DOP
5 NZD171.99200 DOP
10 NZD343.98400 DOP
20 NZD687.96800 DOP
50 NZD1719.92000 DOP
100 NZD3439.84000 DOP
250 NZD8599.60000 DOP
500 NZD17199.20000 DOP
1000 NZD34398.40000 DOP
2000 NZD68796.80000 DOP
5000 NZD171992.00000 DOP
10000 NZD343984.00000 DOP