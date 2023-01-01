5000 Czech korunas to Namibian dollars

Convert CZK to NAD at the real exchange rate

5000 czk
4201.69 nad

1.00000 CZK = 0.84034 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090290.85181.491561.663160.962818.7457
1 GBP1.1467911.2503104.1941.71061.90741.1041321.4985
1 USD0.917250.799808183.3351.368151.525550.883117.1947
1 INR0.01100690.00959750.011999810.01641750.01830630.0105970.206332

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Namibian Dollar
1 CZK0.84034 NAD
5 CZK4.20169 NAD
10 CZK8.40337 NAD
20 CZK16.80674 NAD
50 CZK42.01685 NAD
100 CZK84.03370 NAD
250 CZK210.08425 NAD
500 CZK420.16850 NAD
1000 CZK840.33700 NAD
2000 CZK1680.67400 NAD
5000 CZK4201.68500 NAD
10000 CZK8403.37000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NAD1.19000 CZK
5 NAD5.95000 CZK
10 NAD11.90000 CZK
20 NAD23.80000 CZK
50 NAD59.50000 CZK
100 NAD119.00000 CZK
250 NAD297.50000 CZK
500 NAD595.00000 CZK
1000 NAD1190.00000 CZK
2000 NAD2380.00000 CZK
5000 NAD5950.00000 CZK
10000 NAD11900.00000 CZK