1,000 cop
3.53 bwp

1.000 COP = 0.003532 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2411.4731.6630.96618.26
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6241.7241.9471.1321.373
1 USD0.9220.788183.2171.3591.5340.8916.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 COP0.00353 BWP
5 COP0.01766 BWP
10 COP0.03532 BWP
20 COP0.07065 BWP
50 COP0.17662 BWP
100 COP0.35325 BWP
250 COP0.88312 BWP
500 COP1.76625 BWP
1000 COP3.53249 BWP
2000 COP7.06498 BWP
5000 COP17.66245 BWP
10000 COP35.32490 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Colombian Peso
1 BWP283.08700 COP
5 BWP1,415.43500 COP
10 BWP2,830.87000 COP
20 BWP5,661.74000 COP
50 BWP14,154.35000 COP
100 BWP28,308.70000 COP
250 BWP70,771.75000 COP
500 BWP141,543.50000 COP
1000 BWP283,087.00000 COP
2000 BWP566,174.00000 COP
5000 BWP1,415,435.00000 COP
10000 BWP2,830,870.00000 COP