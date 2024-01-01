Chilean pesos to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert CLP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
0.81 shp

1.000 CLP = 0.0008093 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2021.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5761.7251.9461.1321.359
1 USD0.9220.788183.1931.3591.5340.89116.831
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 CLP0.00081 SHP
5 CLP0.00405 SHP
10 CLP0.00809 SHP
20 CLP0.01619 SHP
50 CLP0.04046 SHP
100 CLP0.08093 SHP
250 CLP0.20232 SHP
500 CLP0.40463 SHP
1000 CLP0.80926 SHP
2000 CLP1.61852 SHP
5000 CLP4.04631 SHP
10000 CLP8.09262 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Chilean Peso
1 SHP1,235.69000 CLP
5 SHP6,178.45000 CLP
10 SHP12,356.90000 CLP
20 SHP24,713.80000 CLP
50 SHP61,784.50000 CLP
100 SHP123,569.00000 CLP
250 SHP308,922.50000 CLP
500 SHP617,845.00000 CLP
1000 SHP1,235,690.00000 CLP
2000 SHP2,471,380.00000 CLP
5000 SHP6,178,450.00000 CLP
10000 SHP12,356,900.00000 CLP