1,000 clp
136.67 npr

1.000 CLP = 0.1367 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 CLP0.13667 NPR
5 CLP0.68333 NPR
10 CLP1.36666 NPR
20 CLP2.73332 NPR
50 CLP6.83330 NPR
100 CLP13.66660 NPR
250 CLP34.16650 NPR
500 CLP68.33300 NPR
1000 CLP136.66600 NPR
2000 CLP273.33200 NPR
5000 CLP683.33000 NPR
10000 CLP1,366.66000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Chilean Peso
1 NPR7.31709 CLP
5 NPR36.58545 CLP
10 NPR73.17090 CLP
20 NPR146.34180 CLP
50 NPR365.85450 CLP
100 NPR731.70900 CLP
250 NPR1,829.27250 CLP
500 NPR3,658.54500 CLP
1000 NPR7,317.09000 CLP
2000 NPR14,634.18000 CLP
5000 NPR36,585.45000 CLP
10000 NPR73,170.90000 CLP