5 chf
70,099.50 uzs

1.00000 CHF = 14019.90000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91650.79207983.39011.3611.51837148.1951.62973
1 EUR1.091110.8642590.98691.484991.6567161.6951.77819
1 GBP1.26251.157071105.281.718261.91695187.0962.05753
1 INR0.01199180.01099060.0094984810.01632090.01820811.777130.0195434

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Uzbekistan Som
1 CHF14019.90000 UZS
5 CHF70099.50000 UZS
10 CHF140199.00000 UZS
20 CHF280398.00000 UZS
50 CHF700995.00000 UZS
100 CHF1401990.00000 UZS
250 CHF3504975.00000 UZS
500 CHF7009950.00000 UZS
1000 CHF14019900.00000 UZS
2000 CHF28039800.00000 UZS
5000 CHF70099500.00000 UZS
10000 CHF140199000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Swiss Franc
1 UZS0.00007 CHF
5 UZS0.00036 CHF
10 UZS0.00071 CHF
20 UZS0.00143 CHF
50 UZS0.00357 CHF
100 UZS0.00713 CHF
250 UZS0.01783 CHF
500 UZS0.03566 CHF
1000 UZS0.07133 CHF
2000 UZS0.14265 CHF
5000 UZS0.35664 CHF
10000 UZS0.71327 CHF