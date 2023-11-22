100 Canadian dollars to Guyanaese dollars

Convert CAD to GYD at the real exchange rate

100 cad
15282.30 gyd

1.00000 CAD = 152.82300 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.088890.71281.490571.664320.962218.719
1 GBP1.1474511.2494104.0931.710431.909811.1040721.4801
1 USD0.918450.800384183.31451.3691.528580.883717.1923
1 INR0.01102380.009606780.012002710.01643170.01834720.01060680.206354

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 CAD152.82300 GYD
5 CAD764.11500 GYD
10 CAD1528.23000 GYD
20 CAD3056.46000 GYD
50 CAD7641.15000 GYD
100 CAD15282.30000 GYD
250 CAD38205.75000 GYD
500 CAD76411.50000 GYD
1000 CAD152823.00000 GYD
2000 CAD305646.00000 GYD
5000 CAD764115.00000 GYD
10000 CAD1528230.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 GYD0.00654 CAD
5 GYD0.03272 CAD
10 GYD0.06544 CAD
20 GYD0.13087 CAD
50 GYD0.32718 CAD
100 GYD0.65435 CAD
250 GYD1.63588 CAD
500 GYD3.27175 CAD
1000 GYD6.54351 CAD
2000 GYD13.08702 CAD
5000 GYD32.71755 CAD
10000 GYD65.43510 CAD