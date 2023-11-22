5000 Canadian dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert CAD to COP at the real exchange rate

5000 cad
14853750 cop

1.00000 CAD = 2970.75000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.31450.91860.8002882851.528947.1563555.5703
1 INR0.012002710.01102580.009605633.420770.01835140.08589560.666994
1 EUR1.088690.696210.8712310.2511.66447.790460.4938
1 GBP1.24955104.1061.147841356.1221.910488.9422269.4379

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 CAD2970.75000 COP
5 CAD14853.75000 COP
10 CAD29707.50000 COP
20 CAD59415.00000 COP
50 CAD148537.50000 COP
100 CAD297075.00000 COP
250 CAD742687.50000 COP
500 CAD1485375.00000 COP
1000 CAD2970750.00000 COP
2000 CAD5941500.00000 COP
5000 CAD14853750.00000 COP
10000 CAD29707500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Canadian Dollar
1 COP0.00034 CAD
5 COP0.00168 CAD
10 COP0.00337 CAD
20 COP0.00673 CAD
50 COP0.01683 CAD
100 COP0.03366 CAD
250 COP0.08415 CAD
500 COP0.16831 CAD
1000 COP0.33661 CAD
2000 COP0.67323 CAD
5000 COP1.68308 CAD
10000 COP3.36615 CAD