Botswanan pulas to Samoan talas today

Convert BWP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
198.67 wst

1.000 BWP = 0.1987 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.191.4751.6630.96618.251
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5831.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1821.361.5340.89116.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Samoan Tala
1 BWP0.19867 WST
5 BWP0.99333 WST
10 BWP1.98666 WST
20 BWP3.97332 WST
50 BWP9.93330 WST
100 BWP19.86660 WST
250 BWP49.66650 WST
500 BWP99.33300 WST
1000 BWP198.66600 WST
2000 BWP397.33200 WST
5000 BWP993.33000 WST
10000 BWP1,986.66000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Botswanan Pula
1 WST5.03356 BWP
5 WST25.16780 BWP
10 WST50.33560 BWP
20 WST100.67120 BWP
50 WST251.67800 BWP
100 WST503.35600 BWP
250 WST1,258.39000 BWP
500 WST2,516.78000 BWP
1000 WST5,033.56000 BWP
2000 WST10,067.12000 BWP
5000 WST25,167.80000 BWP
10000 WST50,335.60000 BWP