Botswanan pulas to Samoan talas today

Convert BWP to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
204.41 wst

P1.000 BWP = WS$0.2044 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20460.2046
Low0.19950.1968
Average0.20150.2006
Change2.29%0.92%
View full history

1 BWP to WST stats

The performance of BWP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2046 and a 30 day low of 0.1995. This means the 30 day average was 0.2015. The change for BWP to WST was 2.29.

The performance of BWP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2046 and a 90 day low of 0.1968. This means the 90 day average was 0.2006. The change for BWP to WST was 0.92.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Samoan Tala
1 BWP0.20441 WST
5 BWP1.02206 WST
10 BWP2.04411 WST
20 BWP4.08822 WST
50 BWP10.22055 WST
100 BWP20.44110 WST
250 BWP51.10275 WST
500 BWP102.20550 WST
1000 BWP204.41100 WST
2000 BWP408.82200 WST
5000 BWP1,022.05500 WST
10000 BWP2,044.11000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Botswanan Pula
1 WST4.89211 BWP
5 WST24.46055 BWP
10 WST48.92110 BWP
20 WST97.84220 BWP
50 WST244.60550 BWP
100 WST489.21100 BWP
250 WST1,223.02750 BWP
500 WST2,446.05500 BWP
1000 WST4,892.11000 BWP
2000 WST9,784.22000 BWP
5000 WST24,460.55000 BWP
10000 WST48,921.10000 BWP