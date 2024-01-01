Botswanan pulas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BWP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
780.00 nok

1.000 BWP = 0.7800 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.8890.9221.3441.361.6580.7881.534
1 ZAR0.05310.0490.0710.0720.0880.0420.081
1 EUR1.08420.47811.4571.4751.7980.8541.663
1 SGD0.74414.050.68611.0121.2330.5861.141

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Norwegian Krone
1 BWP0.78000 NOK
5 BWP3.89999 NOK
10 BWP7.79998 NOK
20 BWP15.59996 NOK
50 BWP38.99990 NOK
100 BWP77.99980 NOK
250 BWP194.99950 NOK
500 BWP389.99900 NOK
1000 BWP779.99800 NOK
2000 BWP1,559.99600 NOK
5000 BWP3,899.99000 NOK
10000 BWP7,799.98000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Botswanan Pula
1 NOK1.28206 BWP
5 NOK6.41030 BWP
10 NOK12.82060 BWP
20 NOK25.64120 BWP
50 NOK64.10300 BWP
100 NOK128.20600 BWP
250 NOK320.51500 BWP
500 NOK641.03000 BWP
1000 NOK1,282.06000 BWP
2000 NOK2,564.12000 BWP
5000 NOK6,410.30000 BWP
10000 NOK12,820.60000 BWP