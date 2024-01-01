1 thousand Brazilian reais to Zambian kwacha

Convert BRL to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
4,746.71 zmw

R$1.000 BRL = ZK4.747 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.78955.3171
Low4.51484.2705
Average4.64204.7725
Change1.24%-10.73%
1 BRL to ZMW stats

The performance of BRL to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7895 and a 30 day low of 4.5148. This means the 30 day average was 4.6420. The change for BRL to ZMW was 1.24.

The performance of BRL to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.3171 and a 90 day low of 4.2705. This means the 90 day average was 4.7725. The change for BRL to ZMW was -10.73.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / ZMW
1 BRL4.74671 ZMW
5 BRL23.73355 ZMW
10 BRL47.46710 ZMW
20 BRL94.93420 ZMW
50 BRL237.33550 ZMW
100 BRL474.67100 ZMW
250 BRL1,186.67750 ZMW
500 BRL2,373.35500 ZMW
1000 BRL4,746.71000 ZMW
2000 BRL9,493.42000 ZMW
5000 BRL23,733.55000 ZMW
10000 BRL47,467.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Brazilian Real
1 ZMW0.21067 BRL
5 ZMW1.05336 BRL
10 ZMW2.10672 BRL
20 ZMW4.21344 BRL
50 ZMW10.53360 BRL
100 ZMW21.06720 BRL
250 ZMW52.66800 BRL
500 ZMW105.33600 BRL
1000 ZMW210.67200 BRL
2000 ZMW421.34400 BRL
5000 ZMW1,053.36000 BRL
10000 ZMW2,106.72000 BRL